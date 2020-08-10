York City dedicates block of South Duke to Bobby Simpson

York City on Monday dedicated the 600 block of South Duke Street in honor of Bobby Simpson, the longtime executive director of the Crispus Attucks Association.

The informal dedication, organized by Crispus Attucks, was a symbolic move paying tribute to a man who, for more than 40 years, has been lauded for his contributions to the city's youth and other services provided to residents.

"We wanted to show our appreciation for Mr. Simpson and all the work he has done in our community," said York City Council member Edquina Washinton, who also works as the organization's director of housing and community development. "The work that he’s done has meant a tremendous amount to the community."

Crispus Attucks has provided a variety of services to the community since its inception in 1931.

The organization runs its own charter school and active living center for seniors, provides housing assistance and offers employment and training opportunities

"He's done so much for the City of York," said Chaz Green, director of public works. "As a kid, even I grew up in Crispus Attucks. It's just to show our appreciation to him."

Signs posted in honor of Simpson can be found at the intersections of South Duke Street and East Boundary Avenue and South Duke and East Cottage Place.

"He's got character, he's a trailblazer, he reeks of integrity, he's relentless, he's compassionate, he's a bridge builder," said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

