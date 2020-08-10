Apartment complex planned at former Memorial Hospital site

A multi-story apartment complex is being planned at site of the former of Memorial Hospital in Spring Garden Township.

Burkentine Builders & Sons filed a zoning application on July 28 seeking to rezone the former hospital property, located at 325 S. Belmont St., for apartment/office use, according to a copy of the application filed to the township.

Burkentine Builders & Sons has not bought the property yet, according to Tracie Keyser, a spokesperson for Burkentine Builders & Sons.

Burkentine will be purchasing the building with Ince & Co, but no firm date of purchase is confirmed yet. Keyser also said there is no information on how much the building will cost at this time.

Five dimensional applications have been submitted to the township's zoning department for several different variances, including building height and interior yards, according to a public notice.

A dimensional variance is an exception to the preexisting dimensional requirements set by a township's zoning ordinance, according to PropertyMetrics.com.

A public hearing to review this application is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The meeting will be held virtually, and instructions on how to join can be found at www.springgardentwp.org.

"They're still in the really early stages of this project," Keyser said. "They're really excited to bring some more apartments to York to fill that void in the rental community."

The apartment complex is planned to be at least four stories tall and contain 280 units. Developers are unsure of exact square footage yet, Keyser said.

In addition, a clubhouse and pool are planned for construction.

UPMC Memorial Hospital is now located at 1701 Innovation Drive.

The same day UPMC Memorial Hospital opened, on Aug. 19, 2019, its former location on Belmont Street closed down. The physical hospital building is still standing, Keyser said.

