DEP Issues 'code orange' air quality action day for York County

The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "code orange" air quality action day for ozone for several counties including York County.

The action day will be in effect on Monday, according to a news release.

A higher increase in weekend emissions coupled with high temperatures and a low chance for storms will result in high concentrations of ozone, the department said.

There are four color codes ranging from red to green, with orange representing "unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people," the release states. Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are urged to limit outdoor activities.

Residents within a "code orange" area are encouraged to help reduce air pollution by conserving electricity by setting air conditioners to a higher temperature, reducing vehicle trips, limiting engine idling and refueling cars and trucks after dusk, according to the state.

