York County has 16 additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

York County had 16 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, pushing the case total to 2,501 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the death toll at 93.

Statewide, there were 813 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 118,092.

There were 16 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,313. Of that, 4,975 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,214,965 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 36,470 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 77% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, state officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087. Approximately 8,620 of the total cases are in health care workers.

