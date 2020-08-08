Heavy rain caused flooding, sinking vehicles, water rescues in York County

Springettsbury Township, York City and West Manchester Township were three of the hardest hit areas in York County during Friday’s storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Three inches of rain fell in those areas in less than three hours, causing flooded roads and basements, sinking vehicles and water rescues.

No injuries had been reported as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to York County spokesperson Mark Walters.

“I haven’t seen any major damage reports, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any,” Walters said in a text message. “There could have been some damaged roads, but we haven’t confirmed anything yet.”

Springettsbury Township recorded 3.35 inches of rain, York City 3.16 and West Manchester Township 3.01, according to the weather service.

“It definitely was a centralized storm, a narrow band of heavy rain that hung over the same spot for a couple of hours and dumped a lot of rain in a short amount of time,” meteorologist Rachel Guttierez said Saturday.

There were reports of sinking vehicles and water rescues in all three areas, including on Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township and Kenneth and Rodney roads in West Manchester Township, as well as Kenneth and Trolley roads.

Route 30 had three cars stuck in the water at the same time at the North George Street intersection in York City.

A water rescue on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, confirmed to be a vehicle rescue with no passengers, was reported, according to York County 911.

Flooded roads also were reported in Windsor Township, Wrightsville, North Codorus Township and York Township.

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. said it assisted with water rescues in the York area and said in a Facebook post it had rescued two victims.

York County was under a flash flood watch, a flood advisory and a flash flood warning at various points Friday.

The weather also caused an underground fire near the intersection of North Beaver Street and West Philadelphia Street in York City.

“Due to the location of the damage, the residents of 146-154 W. Philadelphia St. will remain without power until (Saturday) afternoon, “ Met-Ed said in a news release.

