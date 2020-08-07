York County has 1 new death linked to COVID-19, 41 new cases

York County had its 93rd death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, while 41 new cases pushed the total to 2,485 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 117,279, an increase of 758 over the day prior. About 77% of those who have tested positive in the state have recovered.

There were also 15 new deaths statewide. The death toll now stands at 7,297.

There have been 1,199,620 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 36,197 of whom reside in York County.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:High school sports officials scramble after Wolf calls for pause

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

9% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

24% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were 19.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 715,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 4.9 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 160,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.