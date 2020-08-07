York County food inspections: Pizza place out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected July 27 to Aug. 4:

More:York County food inspections: One out of compliance with 13 findings

More:York County food inspections: Chinese restaurant out of compliance

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected July 27

Rock-It Pizza Inc., 1995 Old Trail Road, Newberry Township

o Observed in-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.

o One green and one yellow cutting board have brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. Disposed of. Others were available for use.

o Can opener blade had old food debris.

o Mixer bowl, arm and splash areas had old food debris.

o Soda machine nozzles had sticky soda syrup from not being cleaned daily as required.

o Interior ceiling, bed, walls and door of microwave oven had old food debris.

o Large meat slicer and regular slicer had old food debris.

o One set of fluorescent lights in kitchen not shielded.

o Rusty metal shelving and metal shelving beginning to rust in walk-in cooler by back door.

o Food debris and grease on table under grill and on floor under equipment under hood system.

o Uncovered raw hamburgers and shaved steak for cheesecakes in holding cooler drawers under grill were at 65 degrees F and were hardening and deteriorating. Approximately $25 of product was voluntarily disposed of.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in coolers and freezer, is not being date marked.

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for Ecolab product in three-compartment sink.

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Dust accumulation on fan covers of condensing unit in walk-in cooler near back door.

o Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

o Trash receptacle/waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Trash can and side door of dumpster.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Aug. 4

Farm to Freezer, Manchester Township

Jean’s Funnel Cake #4, Windsor Township

Pizza Bolis, Hanover

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Hanover

Tom’s Veggie Co., Spring Grove

YMCA of Hanover, Hanover

Inspected July 31

Bair’s Fried Chicken, Springettsbury Township

Bird-in-Hand Bakery, Springettsbury Township

Deli Delicious, Springettsbury Township

Diamond 7 Ranch, Washington Township

Honeybee Shoppe, Springettsbury Township

Mack Stack, West Manchester Township

The Pretzel Twist, Springettsbury Township

Road Hawg BBQ, Dillsburg

Inspected July 30

Presto Pasta, West Manchester Township

Shiloh Family Restaurant, West Manchester Township

Shiloh Fire Company, West Manchester Township

Subway, Springettsbury Township

VFW Post #7374, West Manchester Township

York Buffet, Springettsbury Township

Inspected July 29

Mexitaly, Springettsbury Township

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.