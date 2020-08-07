Flash flood watch issued for York County

A flash flood watch has been issued for several counties in central Pennsylvania, including York County.

The alert is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing over much of central Pennsylvania. The storms could produce very heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding, the weather service said.

Areas that received heavy rain Friday morning, as well as over the past few days, are the most susceptible to flash flooding. The storms are expected to continue into the afternoon and evening hours, but will be moving to the east by late evening, according to the weather service.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy in York, with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

