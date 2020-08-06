York County has 3 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 44 new cases

York County had three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, pushing the death toll to 92 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county also saw 44 additional cases over the day prior, bringing the total to 2,444. There have been 35,702 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3% of the total 1,183,730 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 116,521, an increase of 807 since the day prior. About 76% of those patients have recovered.

There were 38 new deaths in the state. The death toll now stands at 7,282.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

9% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

24% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were 18.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 708,500 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 4.8 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 158,000.

