City officials ID suspect accused of breaking into York City Hall, damaging servers

A 24-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in York City late Wednesday after breaking into York City Hall and damaging servers in the information technology department, police say.

Kevin Isaiah Waller is charged with burglary and criminal trespassing, both second-degree felonies, and criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, according to court documents.

Waller, who was taken to York County Prison, was unable to post the $100,000 bail, according to the documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 17 in front of Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

Earlier Wednesday, Waller was also charged in Manchester with trespassing, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Northeastern Regional Police responded to a call about 10 a.m. for a "psychiatric problem," according to the criminal complaint. The homeowner told police she let Waller in her home out of fear. It is unclear how the two knew each other.

After the officer told Waller he had to leave, he gathered his things and drove away. However, the homeowner was fearful he would return, so the officer parked across the street.

Waller returned about noon and was arrested, the complaint states. He later was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Then, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched for a reported fire involving the city's information technology department server room, according to York County 911.

However, a fire was not set and damage done to doors, offices, computers and servers appeared to be "physical or chemical," said Philip Given, acting director of community and economic development.

Waller was found on the scene and arrested after police responded about 9 p.m.

"City of York emergency command staff, including public works, police department, fire department, IT and mayor's office have been in constant communication to evaluate the impact and are currently meeting in person to discuss continuity of operations," Given said Thursday morning.

Due to the "significant and critical physical property damage to the city’s infrastructure," access to all city landline phone numbers are down. Access to city files and services are also limited, according to a city news release.

City Hall is closed until further notice following the incident, officials said. Some web services may be unavailable as city staff work to repair the damage.

All "emergency and critical operations," including the police department, fire department and wastewater treatment plant are still operational.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.