Five adults displaced after garage fire in West Manchester Twp.

Five adults were displaced after a garage fire early Thursday morning in West Manchester Township.

Fire Chief Clifton Laughman estimated the damage to the single-car garage at between $60,000 and $80,000.

He said crews were dispatched to the fire in the 2100 block of Bon Aire Drive around 1:30 a.m.

“The garage was fully involved, and we were able to make a quick stop on it to keep it from going into the house,” Laughman said.

He said the American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

