Tropical Storm Isaias spares York County, hammers Reading

Tropical Storm Isaias dumped more than 3 inches of rain on Hanover on Tuesday, but no major flooding was reported in York County, county spokesperson Mark Walters said Wednesday morning.

Hanover received 3.48 inches of rain, Stewartstown received 2.46 inches, York City saw 2.11 inches fall, and York Airport received 1.21 inches, according to the National Weather State in State College.

More:Bringing the heat: York County sets record for hottest July

York County had been under a flash flood watch and later a flood advisory Tuesday.

“Most of the area got 1 or 2 inches of rain, which kept it from being a problem as far as flooding,” meteorologist David Martin said.

More than 5 inches of rain fell on a portion of eastern Lancaster County. Gap received 5.65 inches of rain and Kirkwood 5.51, according to the weather service.

A 44-year-old woman died Tuesday after being swept away in her vehicle during the flooding in Lehigh County, reported The (Allentown) Morning Call.

Martin said the Philadelphia region, including Reading, was hardest hit, with widespread flooding, tornadoes, road closures and power outages.

The weather service also confirmed Wednesday that two tornadoes touched down in Bucks and Montgomery counties during Tuesday’s storm, The Associated Press reported.

In Bucks County, high winds partially tore the roof off a day care center on the grounds of a suburban Philadelphia hospital, injuring four children.

The Pennsylvania tornadoes were among six that struck the region. Tornadoes also touched down in Ocean and Cape May counties in New Jersey, Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware and Queen Anne’s County in Maryland, the AP reported.

Isaias knocked out power to nearly 1 million people in New Jersey alone, NJ.com reported.

At least six people were killed Tuesday as the storm pounded the East Coast with high winds and heavy rain, according to the AP. Two people were killed in a trailer park in North Carolina, CNN reported.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.