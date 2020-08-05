35 new COVID-19 cases in York County, state has 12 new deaths

York County had 35 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the case total to 2,400 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 115,714, an increase of 705 over the day prior. There were also 12 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 7,244.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the death toll at 89.

There have been 1,169,011 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 35,271 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

24% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were 18.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 701,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 4.7 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 156,000.

