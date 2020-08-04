UPDATE: York County under flood advisory until 1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 1:30 p.m. for York County as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias move through the area.

At 9:30 a.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain that could cause minor flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas of southcentral Pennsylvania, including Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

More:Tropical Storm Isaias could bring heavy rain, possible flooding to York County

More:Bringing the heat: York County sets record for hottest July

Some locations that could experience flooding in York County include York City and Red Lion, the weather service said.

Heavy rain will continue to move and last through the early afternoon. Additional rainfall of 2 to locally 4 inches is expected. This additional rain could result in areas of flooding.

A flash flood watch also remains for York County through Tuesday night.

Flash flooding is possible, especially in urban areas and on small streams and creeks.

The chance of precipitation is 100%, with a high near 77 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph and new rainfall amounts range between 1 and 2 inches, the weather service said.

Rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are likely along and to the east of the Interstate 83 and 81 corridors by the time rain tapers off in the afternoon.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.