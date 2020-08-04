York County has one new death linked to COVID-19, 15 additional cases

York County had its 89th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, while 15 new cases pushed the total to 2,365 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there were 854 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 115,009.

There were 23 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,232. Of that, 4,922 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

More:Newberry Twp. Walmart among nine new COVID-19 testing sites in Pa.

More:Pennsylvania to hire 1,000 additional coronavirus contact tracers

There have been 1,156,520 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 34,782 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 75% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, state officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,024 cases among employees, for a total of 23,718. Approximately 8,403 of the total cases are in health care workers.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.