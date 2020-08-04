Newberry Twp. Walmart among nine new COVID-19 testing sites in Pa.

Walmart in Newberry Township is one of nine new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites set to open Wednesday in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health.

Free testing will be available Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the store, located at 50 Newberry Parkway in Newberry Township.

Most of the new Walmart testing sites are in Western Pennsylvania, including four drive-through pharmacies and five parking lots.

There will be no testing in Walmart stores. The sites will be open to test up to 50 registered patients.

Registration is required one day in advance, according to the state Department of Health, which is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to process the tests.

