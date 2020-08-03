York County has 25 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths statewide

York County had 25 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the total to 2,350 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no additional deaths Monday linked to COVID-19 in York County, but one on Sunday brought the death toll to 88.

Statewide, the case total hit 114,155, an increase of 565 over the day prior. About 76% of positive patients have recovered. The state reported no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 7,209.

There have been 1,142,414 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 34,467 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

24% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were 18.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 690,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 4.7 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 155,000.

