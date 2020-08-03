South Western High students win billboard design contest promoting safe driving

Four high school students from South Western High School won a billboard design contest that aims to bring awareness to the dangers of distracted teen driving.

Juniors Hannah Breithaupt, Caitlyn Quane, Cassidy Gorey and Ella Beil represented their school by submitting the winning design for the fourth annual contest hosted by the Center for Traffic Safety.

"What kind of message can they send and share with their peers to make them realize, no one thinks it's going to happen to them — but it could happen to you," said Missy Sweitzer, traffic safety specialist for the Center for Traffic Safety.

The winning billboard, titled "Hang Up on Distractions," made its debut Tuesday and can be found along Route 74 near Hanover Toyota, located at 1830 Carlisle Pike.

In addition to a $1,000 grant, which will be used for a traffic safety program at South Western High School, each of the four winning students was awarded $100 each.

Students from Central York School District took second place in the design contest, winning $500 in grant money for the school.

"There's a lot of people our age who are getting into wrecks because of distractions," said contest winner Caitlyn. "To make this and show it off to our community and our school really means a lot to us."

Caitlyn added that while she and her peers were excited to have placed first, they were confident in their billboard design.

The design featured a young girl behind the wheel of a car holding a cell phone receiving a phone call with the caller ID "distractions."

Since the contest's inception in 2016, Sweitzer said the percent of teeange crashes due to distracted driving in York County has decreased by 11%.

"One crash is too many, one fatality is too many," Sweitzer said. "Crashes can be prevented."

