Obama backs DePasquale's congressional bid

Former President Barack Obama on Monday endorsed state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale in his 10th Congressional District bid — an announcement coming on the candidate's birthday.

DePasquale was just one of many Democrats running for U.S. Congress and state Legislature seats throughout the country to make the list. The former president has routinely released endorsement lists since leaving office.

"I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats," Obama wrote. "Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top."

DePasquale aims to defeat four-term Republican Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, in the general election on Nov. 3.

The race, which analysts say could be one of the most-watched in the state, has been said to be a toss-up by both Politico and The Cook Political Report. President Donald Trump carried the 10th Congressional District by 9 points in 2016.

"Heck of a birthday present. Thank you President Barack Obama," DePasquale wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to serving my community in Congress and working day in and day out to deliver results for #PA10 on the issues that matter."

In the only poll of the race so far, which was commissioned in June by DePasquale's campaign, Perry held a narrow lead.

Perry led the race with the support of 50% of likely voters. DePasquale trailed slightly with 47%.

In the second quarter of 2020, though, DePasquale outraised Perry by almost $200,000, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

The Democrat also ended the quarter with more cash on hand.

While Perry's report states he had roughly $991,000 in cash on hand as of June 30, after factoring in debt, it dropped to about 903,000. DePasquale ended the quarter with about $985,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.