Hobby strengthens family bond through generations

Various model airplanes rest on the ground as faces tilt upward, following a twin-propeller electric foam airplane across the sky with their eyes. A bit farther back from the edge of Lake Redman, two men pick up a larger model plane and set it on a platform.

Tim Barefoot, 63, has been flying radio controlled planes for about 51 years.

“I’ve been flying with my dad since I was 12 year old, and now my son Adam is flying with me,” Barefoot said. “We build all winter and fly all summer and spring.”

The father/son duo leans in to examine their Piper Cub balsa wood electric airplane before it takes flight during the second annual Float Fly RC Air Show held by Wing Nutz of York PA, a nonprofit organization that began in 2018 with a “passion for aviation,” according to the group's website and Facebook page.

Wing Nutz president Ryan Heindel, of Wellsville in Washington Township, says the group is open to anyone but does require Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) insurance and membership.

“If someone wants to join, we have training programs and can teach you how to fly,” said Heindel, who is personally willing to help anyone who is interested in flying get set up in the hobby.

Adam Barefoot, 37, says he enjoys getting outdoors and spending time with his father, Tim, as well as “learning how to build things with your hands and seeing results."

“It’s a great hobby,” he added.

“I keep telling my wife that I want to buy a real plane — she laughs,” Adam said. “One of these days I’m gonna come home with a real plane.”

For more information, go to https://wingnutzofyorkpa.com/.