Pennsylvania to hire 1,000 additional coronavirus contact tracers

Pennsylvania plans to hire 1,000 additional contact tracers in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Pay will range from $18 to $22 an hour. The rate for contact tracing supervisors and care resource managers ranges from $22 to $24 an hour and all work is remote.

Recruiting, hiring and training is being handled by Insight Global under a $23 million federally funded contract, the state Department of Health said in a news release.

Recruitment will focus on workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional contact tracers will join an existing staff of more than 650 currently working throughout the state.

