York County's COVID-19 death toll hits 85, 20 new cases

York County had its 85th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, while 20 additional cases pushed the total to 2,243, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 111,078, an increase of 860 over the day prior. There were also 14 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 7,176.

There have been 1,088,859 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 32,967 of whom reside in York County.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were 17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 668,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 4.4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 150,000.

