Coroner: Man dies in early morning shooting in York City

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in York City, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Market Street.

The man was found unresponsive and injured outside in the area, Gay said in a news release Thursday morning.

More:Police: Woman in stable condition after York City shooting

More:Police: Man shot in York City Sunday morning

The case is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner said.

She said an autopsy will be scheduled. The identity of the man is expected to be released later Thursday.

York City Police are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.