York County has 27 additional cases linked to COVID-19, no new deaths

York County had 27 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the total to 2,223 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths reported in the county, keeping the toll at 84.

Statewide, there were 834 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 110,218. There were 16 new deaths in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,162. Of that, 4,883 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,073,863 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 32,302 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 75% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, state officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,893 cases among employees, for a total of 23,183. Approximately 8,110 of the total cases are in health care workers.

