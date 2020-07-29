York City ends furloughs; 103 employees back to work

The more than 100 York City employees furloughed due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are back at work.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich announced the return of the workers, many of whom were in the public works department, on Monday. A total of 103 employees were either fully or partially furloughed in late May as the city anticipated millions in lost tax revenue.

"Our staff is back at full capacity this week," Helfrich said. "...With that, you'll see more of our public works work getting done, but we'll also see more property maintenance inspectors out and about."

While some city employees are working remotely, City Hall remains open for those needing to pay bills, Helfrich said. But appointments are required to talk to staff.

Most employees who are doing remote work are working a modified schedule, meaning some work is done from home while other work may be done at the office, said Philip Given, acting director of community and economic development.

How many employees work from home — or for how long each day — varies each week, Given said.

The mayor noted that COVID-19 tests are taking more than two weeks process, so the city is trying to avoid in-person meetings unless there is some sort of emergency.

"Every time we meet with people, we don't know if, within the next couple of days, they are going to be showing symptoms, whether or not anybody could have been infected," Helfrich said.

As of Wednesday at noon, there were 2,223 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths linked to the disease in York County.

