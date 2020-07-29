Overnight bridge work on I-83 will alter traffic at Mount Rose Avenue

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it will set beams on the new bridge being built over Interstate 83 at the Mount Rose Avenue interchange, causing two traffic detours this week.

Work on the first span will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to be finished at 5 a.m. Thursday. Work on the second span will start at 11 p.m. Friday and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

During the setting for the first span, I-83 southbound traffic will be detoured onto Market Street (Exit 19 A) toward Haines Road, make a right onto Route 124 westbound, and then left onto the I-83 southbound on-ramp.

During the setting for the second span, I-83 northbound traffic will be detoured onto the Route 124 on-ramp (Exit 18) towards the Route 124/Haines Road intersection, where all northbound traffic will make a left onto Route 124 westbound, followed by an immediate right onto the I-83 northbound on-ramp, PennDOT officials said.

Traffic control devices will be installed accordingly for the duration of the detours.

