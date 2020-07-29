Lancaster County considers allowing more asymptomatic people to test for coronavirus

Staff Report

The Lancaster County Commissioners are looking to increase coronavirus testing by expanding the scope of who is eligible to obtain a test, LancasterOnline.com reported.

As it stands now, the contract with Lancaster General Health allows for asymptomatic testing in limited circumstances only.

The commissioners will vote Wednesday on a proposed amendment to the agreement to allow more asymptomatic individuals to get tested.

