Lancaster County considers allowing more asymptomatic people to test for coronavirus

Staff Report
An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists say this version of the coronavirus has mutated and become more contagious. (NIAID-RML/Zuma Press/TNS)

The Lancaster County Commissioners are looking to increase coronavirus testing by expanding the scope of who is eligible to obtain a test, LancasterOnline.com reported.

As it stands now, the contract with Lancaster General Health allows for asymptomatic testing in limited circumstances only. 

The commissioners will vote Wednesday on a proposed amendment to the agreement to allow more asymptomatic individuals to get tested.

