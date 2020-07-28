York County has 3 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 14 new cases

York County had three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 84 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county case count also hit 2,196, an increase of 14 over the day prior. There have been 31,823 patients in the county who have tested negative, about 3% of the total 1,059,776 negative tests statewide.

Statewide, there were 1,120 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 109,384. There were also 24 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 7,146.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were 16.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 655,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 4.3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 148,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.