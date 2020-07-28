Penn Waste has seen a rash of truck fires in York County. The company blames COVID-19

Penn Waste and local officials say a spike in improperly discarded hazardous waste in York County has caused numerous fires in its trucks and at its facilities in recent months.

Since March, there have been six truck fires and one fire at its recycling plant, which was triggered by a propane tank explosion on July 17. Penn Waste typically sees about one truck fire a year, said Amanda Moley, a spokesperson for Penn Waste.

"We have 75 people that work in our recycling facility, so this is really putting their safety at risk," Moley said. "People might think it's not a big deal, but it has serious consequences."

While propane tanks are the most dangerous hazardous waste being improperly discarded, pool cleaning chemicals, rechargeable batteries and live ammunition have caused problems for Penn Waste, Moley said.

The company linked the increase in improper hazardous waste disposal to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders, that began in mid-March.

"People at home are doing mass clean outs, getting rid of stuff" Moley said. "We've seen a major increase in the volume of disposal in general."

The hazardous waste issue isn't exclusive to one area of York County, and emails have been sent to every municipality as a reminder of how to properly dispose of harmful waste.

West Manchester Township Manager Kelly Kelch said although his township hasn't been responsible for any of the recent fires created by hazardous waste, he put out an alert to residents via the township website after receiving the email from Penn Waste.

"Hazardous waste can explode when they're put in the garbage trucks," he said. "(Workers) can't see what's in the bag when they throw it in the truck."

Penn Waste isn't able to penalize customers, though, since there are few ways to trace who disposed of the hazardous waste.

While propane tanks can be harmful once they explode, pool chemicals have also been a major cause for truck fires.

"People don't treat them as combustible, but when mixed with other liquids it can generate heat and spark fires," Moley said.

She said the best way residents can check to make sure they are disposing of waste properly is to check with the York County Solid Waste Authority, which accepts both propane tanks and pool chemicals.

Rechargeable batteries can be dropped off at most Lowe's, while live ammunition is recommended to be brought into a resident's local armory, Moley added.

