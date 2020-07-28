New Freedom Fest cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 16th annual New Freedom Fest, the community's biggest fundraiser, is the latest in a string of events that have been cancelled in York County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event that includes food, art, music and dance, while also fundraising to maintain the Heritage Museum of New Freedom and Freedom Green Community Park, was initially slated for Sept. 19.

"We hated to do it," said Jim Holley, president of New Freedom Heritage Inc. "But it was for the betterment of everybody that we cancelled."

Holley noted that the event in the municipality of less than 5,000 brings as many as 2,500 people from around the area annually.

Due to the close-quarters nature of the festival and gathering restrictions mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf, the New Freedom Heritage Board of Directors voted to cancel the event, he said.

As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,196 cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths linked to the virus in York County. Statewide, there were 109,384 cases and 7,146 deaths.

