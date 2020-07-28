Local CommunityAid worker tests positive for COVID-19

A warehouse worker at the CommunityAid store in Penn Township has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee works at the thrift store and donation center in the 700 block of Baltimore Street, but no condition update was provided.

"We are asking for you to join us in prayer for the affected employee and their family as well as our entire CommunityAid family during this time," officials said.

The store was closed for 36 hours beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday for cleaning in accordance with Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidelines, according to a news release issued Monday night.

All incoming donations will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours as they arrive and all CommunityAid team members will continue to be closely monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

Staff members also will continue to be temperature checked and screened upon arrival for their shift, the news release said.

