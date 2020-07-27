York DA: Employee tests positive for coronavirus, is recovering at home

A member of the York County District Attorney's Office has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The employee received test results on Sunday, is recovering under quarantine, "and we wish our colleague a speedy and healthy recovery," the news release states.

The release from DA Dave Sunday, states that his office is contacting everyone who may have potentially been exposed to the virus through the sickened employee and is following protocols issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our employee is instructed to remain at home until approved for a return to this office by a physician," Sunday wrote.

The district attorney's office has taken steps to protect employees and the public, including modified work shifts to limit contact and encourage social distancing, the DA said.

The office provides masks and hand sanitizer for employees and visitors, and employees are directed to stay home and seek medical guidance if they feel ill, according to Sunday.

"The health and well-being of our employees and the general public continues to be a

priority as we navigate this challenging and ever-changing environment," he wrote. "To that end, we will continue to follow and support the recommended CDC guidelines."

