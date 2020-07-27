UPDATE: York County has 31 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

York County had 31 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the total to 2,182 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 108,264, an increase of 839 over the day prior. There were also four new deaths linked to COVID-19. The death toll now sits at 7,123.

There was one new death linked to COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 81. Earlier Monday, the state's public data tables did not reflect that additional death.

There have been 1,028,776 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 30,996 of whom reside in York County.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:Marlins' coronavirus outbreak leads to postponed games for Orioles, Phillies

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

25% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were 16.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 650,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 4.2 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 147,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.