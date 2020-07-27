Yard waste site to reopen for York City residents this weekend

York City's yard waste site at Memorial Stadium will reopen Saturday to city residents after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those wishing to dispose of yard waste will be required to prove their customer status or residency, according to a news release on Monday.

Violators will be prosecuted under the city's illegal dumping ordinance, with fines up to $600, the release states.

As of noon Monday, there were 2,182 cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths linked to the disease in York County.

