Weis opens new gas station in Queensgate Shopping Center

Staff Report

Weis Markets on Friday announced the opening of its newest Gas N’ Go fuel center in the Queensgate Shopping Center on Springwood Road in York Township.

The gas station, located in front of the store, features six pumps and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As part of the launch, Weis donated $500 to the New Freedom Animal Rescue.

The store also donated $15,730 raised by its customers and associates to the York County Food Bank as part of the 13th Annual Fight Hunger program.