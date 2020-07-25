York City fire displaces eight people, causes $30,000 in damage
Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
Eight people were displaced after a fire Friday night in York City, officials said.
The fire, which was reported around 8 p.m., caused $30,000 worth of damage to a house in the 400 block of West Princess Street, according to a Facebook post by York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
The Red Cross assisted at the scene.
