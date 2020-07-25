Pennsylvania has third-most coronavirus restrictions in country, study says

A new study ranks Pennsylvania as the state with third-most coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The study, conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only New Jersey and California have stronger restrictions. South Dakota had the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 18 key metrics.

“Our data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings,” according to WalletHub.

The White Rose Restaurant Group made the decision Tuesday to temporarily close its restaurants, catering and event service operations because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Jeremiah Anderson, the chief operating officer of the family-owned group that oversees the White Rose Bar & Grill, Rockfish Public House and Valencia Ballroom in York City and the White Rose at Bridgewater in York Township, said he is uncertain when the businesses may reopen.

