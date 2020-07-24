York County has one new death linked to COVID-19, approaching 80

York County had its 79th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, while 21 additional cases pushed the total to 2,119 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there were 1,213 additional cases of COVID-19 over the day prior, pushing the total to 105,571. There were 22 additional deaths. The death toll now sits at 7,101

There have been 999,377 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 30,429 of whom reside in York County.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:AP Poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

25% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, there were 15.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 634,200 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 144,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.