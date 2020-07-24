Fox News poll: Biden holds double-digit lead over Trump in Pa.

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, says a Fox News poll released Thursday.

The poll found that 50% of the 793 registered voters surveyed would vote for the presumptive Democratic nominee if the general election were held now, compared to Trump's 39%. The poll also showed Biden leading in other key swing states.

“What basically happened in the last three weeks is that the spike in coronavirus has really hurt the president,” said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. "... That's been the most serious problem."

Madonna also noted that how Trump handles economic recovery leading up to the November election will be vital to his pursuit for a second term, as economic downturns have a history of dooming incumbent presidents.

The Fox News poll exceeds polling averages congregated by RealClearPolitics, which shows that Biden holds a 7.3% lead over Trump in Pennsylvania.

The poll also shows that Biden polled particularly well among non-white voters, holding a 62% advantage. He also held strong leads with women, where he is up by 17%.

Trump carried Pennsylvania by less than 1% in 2016. Pennsylvania is among a few key swing states that could make or break either candidate's White House bid.

The poll, with a 3.5% margin of error, also showed Biden leading by 13 percentage points in Minnesota and 9 points in Michigan.

The states surveyed in the Fox News poll are also now targeted by ad buys from both campaigns.

Most recently, Biden's campaign on Tuesday announced it would be funneling $15 million into television, radio, digital and print ads in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Both candidates have also made visits to Pennsylvania recently.

Last month, Biden visited Lancaster to talk about the Affordable Care Act with families that have benefited from the program.

Trump in May visited Allentown to recap his first term in office.

In terms of fundraising, the former vice president has fared well in the Keystone State.

The New York Times estimated Friday Biden has amassed 66,000 donations from Pennsylvanians compared to Trump's 45,000.

The analysis particularly noted that the Democrat excelled in Philadelphia and its suburbs, which were key to recent gains among progressives in the state Legislature.

Overall, Biden and the Democratic National Committee also maintained a fundraising advantage in June for the second consecutive month.

Biden and the DNC raised $141 million, which was announced shortly after Trump and the Republican National Committee announced their $131 million haul, NPR reported.

Over the entire quarter, Biden and the DNC also outpaced Trump and RNC $282 million to $266 million, NPR reported.

