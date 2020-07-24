Crispus Attucks graduation to close portion of South Duke Street Friday
Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
The 600 block of South Duke Street in York City will be closed for four hours Friday due the Crispus Attucks Charter School drive-through graduation ceremony.
The drive-through graduation, which will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will also close the first block of East Boundary Avenue, according to a city news release.
Those with questions should contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.
