York County has two new deaths linked to COVID-19, cases approach 2,100

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day as of noon Thursday, pushing the death toll to 78 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county also hit 2,098 cases, an increase of 31 over the day prior. There have been 30,149 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, roughly 3.1% of the total 981,259 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 962 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 104,358. There were also 16 additional deaths. The death toll now sits at 7,079.

“Every region in the state has counties that have seen a seven-day average rate of case increase for COVID-19,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine Thursday. “That is why the statewide mitigation efforts taken last week were so important.”

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

25% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, there were 15.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 624,300 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 4 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 143,000.

