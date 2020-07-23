Utz employees rescued stranded motorist from high water during flooding

Utz Quality Foods employees rescued a stranded driver from floodwaters on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Several roads were closed in the Hanover area after a storm dumped four inches of rain in less than two hours.

The intense rainfall caused flooding in some areas, emergency management coordinator Jeffrey Waltman said.

He said a vehicle got stranded in the water near the Utz plant on High Street, and the driver had to be rescued.

“They had several Utz employees come out and push the vehicle out of the high water, and then they parked it in their parking lot,” Waltman said Thursday.

“One individual actually indicated that the vehicle was starting to float before they removed it.”

No one was injured in the flooding and no major issues were reported, except for some road damage, Waltman said.

He said the area experienced power outages, but it was all restored by Thursday morning.

“The flooding was somewhat of an unusual event in that we got the aerial flooding in areas not normally affected by flooding,” Waltman said. "We got a lot of rain in a short amount of time."

A roof was ripped off of a home in Spring Grove on Wednesday and a tree fell on another, according to York County 911.

