Pennsylvania's coronavirus cases could be much higher than number reported

Staff Report

Only 3.2 percent of Pennsylvanians tested this spring had coronavirus antibodies, according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PennLive.com reported.

It’s a sign that widespread immunity is unlikely and that many people are susceptible to the disease.

More:Few details released about York County employee who tested positive for COVID-19

The CDC’s findings also indicate the total number of coronavirus infections are likely far greater than the number of reported cases. In Pennsylvania, there may be 6.8 times the known number.

To read the PennLive.com story, click here.