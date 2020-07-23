Heavy rain, flooding possible in York County today

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for York County for Thursday.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible this afternoon. Localized flooding also could occur in areas with rapid runoff from heavy rainfall, the weather service said.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy with high humidity and a high temperature near 91 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

The heat is expected to hang around through Wednesday, but the probability for widespread hazardous weather is low during that time period, the weather service said.

Wednesday's storms caused some damage in the Spring Grove area and severe flooding in parts of Hanover, a York County 911 supervisor said Thursday morning.

