York Urban Air Market Facebook page shut down after California company complaint

The local Urban Air Market Facebook page was shut down Wednesday, just hours after a the founder of a San Francisco-based company sent the organization a cease and desist notice and made a "nasty" phone call over its name, its owners said.

Better Future Now, LLC., which opened the market earlier this month, notified The York Dispatch of the shutdown after it received the cease and desist notice from Danielle Cohen, founder of a company called Urban Air Market nearly 3,000 miles away.

The order stated "Urban Air Market" is trademarked and demanded other entities stop using the label.

In a phone call Wednesday morning, Cohen was "very upset" and "nasty," said Jesus Peña, spokesperson for the market.

"I don’t like the way she conducted this," Peña said. "If she wanted us to get another name, we would've gotten another name, but she didn’t have to get nasty with us that way.”

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:Police seeking to locate missing Dallastown man

The Urban Air Market in York City's Renaissance Park was created to help local entrepreneurs build up their businesses and get registered legally. It officials opened on Independence Day.

The company in California describes itself as an entity that "connects independent artists and designers with their ideal customers through a unique shopping" according to its website.

The California company has had the name trademarked since 2012, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"Because you are using the same or similar mark on similar events, we believe your use of the mark has caused confusion among our consumers and is likely to continue to cause customer confusion in the future," the cease and desist letter states.

On Wednesday, The York Dispatch also received a cease and desist notice from Cohen, apparently because the newspaper had covered and photographed the market in York City. The newspaper has no affiliation with York's Urban Air Market.

Cohen did not immediately respond to inquiries for comment.

Peña emphasized that the Urban Air Market in York City was not, itself, a company. Instead, it is just a market space that was opened by Better Future Now, LLC.

He also said no one was aware that the name Urban Air Market was trademarked.

Better Future Now, LLC. will soon hold a meeting to consider defending themselves legally or simply changing the name of the market, Peña said.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.