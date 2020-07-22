York County food inspections: Chinese restaurant out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected July 8 to 17:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected July 16

The Best Wok, 443 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

o Back exit screen door has a gap underneath and on the sides and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Large food storage containers, throughout facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Observed large food containers stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Observed food residue and debris on can opener blade and cockroach-like insect on can opener.

o Observed holes in the wall and ceiling throughout facility.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of cockroach-like activity throughout the facility, but facility does have a pest control program.

o Magnetic knife storage hanger observed to be made of raw, unfinished wood and is observed to be in decay, and is no longer a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

o Hood baffles observed with an accumulation of grease and are in need of cleaning.

o The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in cooking area.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in cooking area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Cooking equipment and refrigeration equipment observed with an accumulation of food debris and residue and are in need of cleaning.

o Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed old / decaying cockroach-like insects in pest control.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected July 17

Brushtown Athletic Association, Conewago Township

On My Grind Coffee, Red Lion

She’s Got Crabs, West Manchester Township

Spring Valley Park, Fawn Grove

Sweet Frog, Penn Township

Inspected July 16

China Wall, Hanover (Follow-up inspection from July 1, when it was out of compliance)

Inspected July 15

Luther Memorial Church, Spring Garden Township

VFW Post #7046, Hopewell Township

York Street Beverage, Penn Township

Inspected July 14

Lewisberry Convenience LLC, Fairview Township

Ray’s Family Restaurant, Warrington Township (Follow-up inspection from July 7, when it was out of compliance)

Inspected July 13

Devil’s Eye Brewing Company, Carroll Township

Fairfield Inn & Suites, Fairview Township

Mad Dash Concessions, Newberry Township

Inspected July 10

American Legion post #799, Springettsbury Township

Bari Orchards, Springettsbury Township

Country Sunrise Creamery, Springettsbury Township

Lyn’s Winer Wagon, West Manheim Township

Maggie Gyros, Springettsbury Township

Three Sons Market Stand, Springettsbury Township

York Fish & Oyster Company, Springettsbury Township

Inspected July 9

Alternative Rehabilitation Communities, Inc., Manchester Township

Mazie Gable Elementary School, Red Lion

West York Middle School, West Manchester Township

Inspected July 8

American Legion Post #14, Hanover

Hayshire Elementary School, Manchester Township

Infinito’s Buffet, Hanover

Rita’s Italian Ice, Springettsbury Township

Smoothie King, Springettsbury Township

Stony Brook Elementary School, Springettsbury Township

York Learning Center, North York

