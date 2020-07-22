York County food inspections: Chinese restaurant out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected July 8 to 17:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE
Inspected July 16
The Best Wok, 443 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover
o Back exit screen door has a gap underneath and on the sides and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
o Large food storage containers, throughout facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food.
o Observed large food containers stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
o Observed food residue and debris on can opener blade and cockroach-like insect on can opener.
o Observed holes in the wall and ceiling throughout facility.
o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of cockroach-like activity throughout the facility, but facility does have a pest control program.
o Magnetic knife storage hanger observed to be made of raw, unfinished wood and is observed to be in decay, and is no longer a smooth and easily cleanable surface.
o Hood baffles observed with an accumulation of grease and are in need of cleaning.
o The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
o Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in cooking area.
o Observed wet wiping cloths in cooking area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.
o Cooking equipment and refrigeration equipment observed with an accumulation of food debris and residue and are in need of cleaning.
o Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed old / decaying cockroach-like insects in pest control.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected July 17
Brushtown Athletic Association, Conewago Township
On My Grind Coffee, Red Lion
She’s Got Crabs, West Manchester Township
Spring Valley Park, Fawn Grove
Sweet Frog, Penn Township
Inspected July 16
China Wall, Hanover (Follow-up inspection from July 1, when it was out of compliance)
Inspected July 15
Luther Memorial Church, Spring Garden Township
VFW Post #7046, Hopewell Township
York Street Beverage, Penn Township
Inspected July 14
Lewisberry Convenience LLC, Fairview Township
Ray’s Family Restaurant, Warrington Township (Follow-up inspection from July 7, when it was out of compliance)
Inspected July 13
Devil’s Eye Brewing Company, Carroll Township
Fairfield Inn & Suites, Fairview Township
Mad Dash Concessions, Newberry Township
Inspected July 10
American Legion post #799, Springettsbury Township
Bari Orchards, Springettsbury Township
Country Sunrise Creamery, Springettsbury Township
Lyn’s Winer Wagon, West Manheim Township
Maggie Gyros, Springettsbury Township
Three Sons Market Stand, Springettsbury Township
York Fish & Oyster Company, Springettsbury Township
Inspected July 9
Alternative Rehabilitation Communities, Inc., Manchester Township
Mazie Gable Elementary School, Red Lion
West York Middle School, West Manchester Township
Inspected July 8
American Legion Post #14, Hanover
Hayshire Elementary School, Manchester Township
Infinito’s Buffet, Hanover
Rita’s Italian Ice, Springettsbury Township
Smoothie King, Springettsbury Township
Stony Brook Elementary School, Springettsbury Township
York Learning Center, North York
