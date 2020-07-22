York County again reports two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as cases hit 2,067

York County reported two additional cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day, pushing the death toll to 76 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The new numbers came a day after Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine visited York Hospital, where they pleaded with Pennsylvanians to wear masks at all times to slow down the spread of the disease.

The county also reported 15 new cases, bringing the total to 2,067. There have been 29,667 York County patients who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.1% of the total 968,081 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 103,396, an increase of 631 over the day prior. There were also 25 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 7,063.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

25% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, there were nearly 15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 617,400 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 3 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 142,000.

