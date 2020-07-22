White Rose Restaurant Group temporarily closing restaurants, catering operations

The White Rose Restaurant Group announced it is temporarily closing its restaurants, catering and event service operations effective immediately because of current COVID-19 regulations.

"We will use this time to regroup and plan to reopen as soon as regulations cease," White Rose COO Jeremiah Anderson said Tuesday night in a news release.

The family-owned group oversees restaurant and hospitality management operations for the White Rose Bar & Grill, Rockfish Public House and Valencia Ballroom in York City and the White Rose at Bridgewater in York Township.

The closures come after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings in response to the rise in new COVID-19 cases.

The new orders reduced indoor dining capacity at restaurants to 25%, limited on-premises alcohol consumption to meals only and limited indoor gatherings to 25 people.

Anderson said the restaurants had offered limited takeout and dine-in services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided it was "best to suspend operations at this time."

He said the group will continue to offer drop-off catering at White Rose Bar & Grill during the temporary closure.

“As an organization, White Rose Restaurant Group would like to thank all of you for your support during these difficult times,” the release said. “We, as restaurateurs and members of this strong community, will persevere.”

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

