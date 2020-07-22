Heat advisory issued Wednesday for York County

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for York County from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 95 degrees, with showers and thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m, according to the weather service. The humidity is 94%.

Heat index values between 100 and 104 are expected. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illness to occur.

