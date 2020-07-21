York County has 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 46 new cases

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 74 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county case total hit 2,052, an increase of 46 cases over the day prior. There have been 29,279 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.1% of the total 952,998 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 1,027 additional cases, bringing the total to 102,765. There were also 20 new deaths. The death toll now sits at 7,038.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

23% are ages 50-64

25% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 14.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 610,700 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 3.8 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll exceeding 140,000.

